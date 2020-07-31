Kenneth John Miller, Sr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HUSON — Ken Miller Sr. of Huson passed on July 23, 2020 of natural causes at age 78.

He grew up in Illinois and dreamed of living in Big Sky Country. He built countless custom homes, made lots of jokes and loved a good story. His smirk and sentimental nature will be missed.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Walter and Loretta, brother Charles and grandson Kenny “John.”

He is survived by his sister Char (Ken), sister-in-law Carol (Charles), son Ken (Ronda), daughter Jennifer (Fritz), grandchildren Dan and Brooke as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be shared at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

