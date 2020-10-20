MISSOULA - Kenneth (Ken) Cleon Kailey, 81 of Missoula, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 peacefully at his home.

Ken was born in Englewood, Colorado on March 28, 1939 to Robert and Madolyn Kailey. He grew up in a rural small house along with his two sisters Bobby and Pat. He enjoyed playing football in high school and joined the Navy after graduation. After returning from the Navy he spent a few years working carpentry with his brother in-law Dave.

He relocated his family to Stevensville in 1972. He spent the next twenty-eight years working at Missoula County as their Traffic Engineer. Shortly after retiring from the county, he found his final love Sami. During retirement he also enjoyed working at St. Xavier Church in Missoula.

His most fond moments were spent hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. Especially time spent with his son and grandson.

Ken had an infectiously optimistic outlook on life and was always happy to crack a joke or throw out a bit of sarcasm to lighten the mood. He was fun to be around and always enjoyed a bit of jocularity. He was a loving husband, father, and friend.