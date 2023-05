Kenneth ( Ken) Thormahlen

Missoula ~ Kenneth ( Ken) Thormahlen, 78, of Missoula, passed away Saturday April 29, 2023, at his home in Missoula.

There will be a memorial mass Friday May 12, 2023, at the Missoula Alliance Church 100 E Foss Ct. Missoula, MT. 59803

At 11 am with a reception to follow at the church.

