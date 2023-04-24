Kenneth (Kenny) Harley Krantz

Kenneth (Kenny) Harley Krantz, 79, of St. Ignatius, MT, sang his last refrain of Take Me Home Country Roads on April 19, 2023. After a courageous 2-year battle with cancer, Dad passed in his home surrounded by his family. Despite the pain, Dad's smile never wavered, and he received (in the words of The Gambler) the best that you can hope for and died in his sleep.

He was born on October 23, 1943, to Soup and Verna Krantz in their family home in St. Ignatius, MT. Dad always said he was a homemade baby. Dad graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1961. He was well known for his pranks and skipping school (don't tell his great-grandkids). He often proclaimed, I never let school get in the way of my education. Dad was a self-taught man with many talents.

He married the love of his life, Kathryn (Kay) Krantz, in 1964. Dad was devoted to Mom through 59 years of marriage. Together they had five children. Family and friends were important to him. We often heard Dad talking about our holiday gatherings and our annual family camping reunions. He loved that our camping reunions became a tradition of 24 years and grew from 13 to 49 family members, 18 dogs, and 7 cats.

Dad worked lumber production slinging plywood for 19 years. He then managed convenience stores for 14 years, and after 22 years as a facilities manager, Dad retired at the age of 75. Of all his jobs, our favorite is the 43 years the family sold seasonal fireworks.

Dad had a deep love of the outdoors. If he wasn't working or with family, he was in the mountains getting firewood, hunting, or just driving the country roads. He was also thrilled to find a bargain car to fix up and sell. Dad was known throughout the community for his service and generosity. He was always willing to plow snow, chop wood, or fix a car for anyone in need.

Dad was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He put on a shirt and tie each Sunday not because he wanted people to know he was a member of the church, but because of his deep reverence for the gospel. He was a man of strong faith and took great comfort that he was returning home to his Heavenly Father.

Through the years, his willingness to serve was clear in the work he did for the church, his family and friends, and his community. Dad's honesty, hard work, and perseverance created a presence that drew people to him. His quiet conviction and open acceptance of all were the foundation of the stalwart man he was. To his last days, his biggest concern was does everyone have enough? Yes, Dad, there is enough.

Dad leaves a legacy of love and memories as a cherished Father, Grandpa, GGPa, and Husband. He was preceded in death by his parents, Soup and Verna Krantz, his sisters Patty Krantz and Kathy McClure, and her husband Alvin McClure. We're sure he's sitting down to a game of pinochle with his family and friends that went ahead of him to Heaven.

Left with decades of fond memories are his wife, Kay; their children Kelly (Bill) Ostheimer, Kenny (Linda) Krantz, Kami (Kevin) Wilson, Kim (Mason) Kjar, and Kerri (Ken) Alger; his 19 grandchildren and 10 spouses; nine (and a half) great-grandchildren; his siblings Bill (Myrna) Krantz and Linda (Kirk) Bowers; and many nieces and nephews.

Dad wasn't a fancy man and wanted to be remembered in celebration. We would love you to join us for the funeral, celebration of life, and grave service on Friday, April 28, at 4:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in St. Ignatius, MT. Bring your favorite memory of Dad and help us remember the best man we've ever known.

Dad would be tickled if, instead of flowers, you'd buy a lottery ticket (and send it to Mom). If you prefer, flowers can be sent to Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius or donations can be made in Dad's name to the Krantz Memorial Cemetery (c/o Denny, 79790 Hwy 93, St. Ignatius, MT 59865).