BOZEMAN — Kenneth L. Anderson passed away at his home on the morning of Oct. 7, 2019. Kenny was born to Virginia Kittle and Virgil Anderson in Portsmouth, Virginia, on Feb. 18 in 1944. He moved to Long Beach, California, when he was 12 years old, where his mother started one of the country's most successful sports bars. He graduated from Banning High School in 1961 and enrolled in Long Beach City College afterwards, where he became a Junior College All-American defensive halfback on the football team. He started working for Exxon in the harbor in Long Beach and retired 34 years later as a supervisor at the tank facility in Bozeman.
Kenny was a true mountain man. His heroes throughout his life included the Lone Ranger, John Wayne, Gary Cooper, Jeremiah Johnson, Buffalo Bill Cody, and Wild Bill Hickok. His personality, stories and style made him one of a kind. He was unmistakable in a crowd, donning his "Colonel Sanders" mustache, blue Western bow tie, and cowboy hat. His look was discovered by a talent agent later in life and got him cast in the 2017 Chevy Silverado Super Bowl commercial and the western film "The Ballad of Lefty Brown."
Kenny is survived by his three sons Zach (Malori), Erik, and Nathan who still reside in the local area. He also has two grandchildren, Brantley and Kipton. He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Virgi, sister Dorothy, and brother James.
There will be a potluck style celebration of life for Kenny at his home on Nov. 16. The celebration will begin at 1 p.m., with a happy hour toast at 3 p.m. Anyone that knew him is encouraged to attend. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, dokkennelson.com.