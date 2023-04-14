Kenneth Lewis Ashcroft

Kenneth Lewis Ashcroft, 32, of Seeley Lake, passed away suddenly in his home on Friday, March 3rd. Kenny was taken from us much too soon. He was born August 1, 1990, in Missoula, MT to Rene Lewis Ashcroft and Jerry Ashcroft of Seeley Lake. Kenny grew up in Seeley Lake and graduated from Seeley Swan High School in 2008.

Kenny had a variety of jobs in Seeley after high school, as well as spending a brief time in California. Then he landed his perfect job working as a Sous Chef at the Seasons Restaurant at Double Arrow Resort in Seeley Lake, where he worked for the past seven years. Kenny was a talented Chef, always eager to learn. He was a great trainer – happy to share what he knew with people in a patient, friendly way. We can rest assured that there will be great food when we get to heaven!

His dog, Molly, a Jack Russell terrier, was his best friend and went everywhere with him. Molly preceded him in death two years ago. There is some comfort knowing that Kenny is back with his best friend.

Kenny was one of the younger cousins on the Lewis side of the family. His older cousins doted on him when he was little and loved to tease him later in life. His uncles also loved to torment Kenny, but nevertheless, he still loved to spend time with family.

Kenny enjoyed outdoor activities with friends, including kayaking, wake boarding, and snowboarding. He also loved to work on vehicles with his dad, and play video games with friends.

Kenny proposed to his girlfriend, Heather Kues, in January this year. Kenny will be missed by so many in the community, his family, and his Double Arrow family. A quote from an unknown author, “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” Kenny was a sweet, good soul.

Kenny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bonnie Lewis, Charles “Chuck” Lewis, Laila Lewis, Brutus & Emma Ashcroft, Aunt Emma “Punkie” Golie (Micky), cousin Michael Golie, and many Great- Aunts and Uncles.

Kenny is survived by his mom, Rene Ashcroft, Seeley Lake; dad, Jerry Ashcroft, Seeley Lake; Aunt Peggy (Robert) Huft, Butte; cousins Ashley Huft (Eric), Butte, Gary Golie and kids, Havre; Uncle Gary (Cheryl) Lewis, Seeley Lake; Uncle Richard “Dick” (Cindy) Lewis, Seeley Lake; Uncle Barrie (Tammy) Lewis, Seeley Lake; Uncle Knut (Dasha) Hoelstad, Hamilton, Uncle Hans (Kris) Hoelstad, Helena; cousins Samantha (Marcos) Arroyo, Seeley Lake, Robyn (Neil) Newton, Missoula, Paul (Vanessa) Lewis, San Diego, CA, Wendy Dalrymple, Seeley Lake, Brandy (Frank) Green, Missoula, Kyle (Amanda) Harsch and their children, Missoula, Katelyn Lewis, Seeley Lake, Zachary Lewis, Seeley Lake, Makayla Hoelstad, Helena, and cousin Skylar Hoelstad, Seeley Lake; brother (if you know the story, you know…) Christian (Myra) Hoelstad, Missoula, and their children, Odin & Vladimir; and lots of Lewis family in the Bitterroot Valley.

The Celebration of Life for Kenny will be held at the Double Arrow Resort on Sunday, April 16th at 2 pm.