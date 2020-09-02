× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAUREL — Sept. 5, 1933 – Aug. 27, 2020

Ken Young took his next deep breath with Jesus shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. His struggle with emphysema and COPD ended peacefully in his home in Laurel.

Z. Joseph "Joe" Young and Edna Althea (Lincoln) Young welcomed their youngest child, Kenneth Lincoln Young on Sept. 5, 1933 in Lewistown. The family moved to Missoula when Kenny was 5 years old. He graduated from Missoula County High School in 1953. That fall, he joined the U.S. Army, serving in a Special Forces engineer unit attached to the U.S. Air Force in Okinawa, Japan and Korea, a proud Green Beret.

Returning to Montana, Ken worked for Roemer's Conoco while attending the University of Montana. The service station just happened to be on the route of a pretty brunette optician as she walked to work. Ken married Donna Marie (Fuchs) Fox Oct. 25, 1957.

Ken's career in electronics and communications started with a job at Mt Electronics in Missoula. He then went to work for Missoula TV Cable company in 1962. Over the next 37 years he worked in Missoula, Hamilton, Kalispell, Flathead Valley, Laurel and surrounding areas, moving from technician to manager, a position he held until his retirement in 1999.