LAUREL — Sept. 5, 1933 – Aug. 27, 2020
Ken Young took his next deep breath with Jesus shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. His struggle with emphysema and COPD ended peacefully in his home in Laurel.
Z. Joseph "Joe" Young and Edna Althea (Lincoln) Young welcomed their youngest child, Kenneth Lincoln Young on Sept. 5, 1933 in Lewistown. The family moved to Missoula when Kenny was 5 years old. He graduated from Missoula County High School in 1953. That fall, he joined the U.S. Army, serving in a Special Forces engineer unit attached to the U.S. Air Force in Okinawa, Japan and Korea, a proud Green Beret.
Returning to Montana, Ken worked for Roemer's Conoco while attending the University of Montana. The service station just happened to be on the route of a pretty brunette optician as she walked to work. Ken married Donna Marie (Fuchs) Fox Oct. 25, 1957.
Ken's career in electronics and communications started with a job at Mt Electronics in Missoula. He then went to work for Missoula TV Cable company in 1962. Over the next 37 years he worked in Missoula, Hamilton, Kalispell, Flathead Valley, Laurel and surrounding areas, moving from technician to manager, a position he held until his retirement in 1999.
Ken enjoyed life and had many interests. He honed his marksman skills in his father's basement shooting range, eventually earning top scores in pistol competitions state wide. He did a lot of fishing with his dad, on his own, or at times, keeping one eye on his two little girls playing near the water. He also went on many hunting trips with long time friends and family.
He loved a good game of golf and played as often as he could. Teammates were friends, co-workers and family including brother Jack, brother-in-law Skip and nephew Ross. His grandchildren were even allowed to "drive" the golf cart on occasion.
In addition to his military service, Ken was a proud member of Lions International, serving the Missoula, Kalispell and Laurel communities for 50 years.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Joyce Young Bush, brother Jack Alfred Young, grandson Bradford and niece Tracy. He is survived by Dona, his wife of 63 years, daughters, Kristi (Gerald) Jelletich, Lolo, Kimme Young-Whittemore, Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren Ivy (nee Devon), Cory (Shayna), Rafer (Michelle), Amanda (Jesse) and Lauren; great-grandchildren Noah, Jace, Effy and Walker; sisters-in-law Jean, Barb, Sharon and Carol (Bruce); brothers-in-law Jim and Skip (Sandy); all of his nieces and nephews, as well as many "adopted" children and grandchildren who will dearly miss Grampy.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Bible Church, 917 Washington Ave., Laurel, Montana, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, 11 a.m. A military service will take place Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Western Montana Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower St., Missoula.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.