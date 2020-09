Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

MISSOULA — Funeral services for Kenneth Lincoln Young will be held at the Western Montana Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower, Missoula, promptly at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. A luncheon will be served in the American Legion Hall, 825 Ronan St, Missoula, following the service.