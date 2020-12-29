Kenneth Oren Price

Ken and Sandy returned to their native Montana in 1978. Ken worked with Sandy's parents at Hamilton Motor Supply for a time, but was still dreaming about fishing in Alaska. He spent several months building a 26 foot fishing boat, a skill he taught himself. Ultimately, the "Kendra" only made it to the ocean once before Ken turned his attention to a new pursuit--building greenhouses.

In the summer of 1982, Ken built a solar-design greenhouse in the backyard and K&S Greenhouse was born. He grew hydroponic tomatoes which he wholesaled to local grocery stores and also sold at farmers markets in Missoula and Hamilton. Daughter Gale arrived shortly after and grew up among the tomato plants.

Working at home allowed Ken to be a very involved parent. Sandy's work schedule at the hospital often meant that Ken was the one packing lunches, putting in ponytails, and doing the nightly tuck into bed. He never missed any of his kids' activities, athletic or otherwise, and enjoyed doing the same for his grandkids. Ken loved sports and was a lifelong Griz fan. He was especially proud of the fact that all three of his kids earned degrees from UM.