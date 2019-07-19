MISSOULA — Kenneth Sheldon Dalton, 65, passed away July 5, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and friends who cared so much for him.
Ken was born Jan. 3, 1954, in Brigham City, Utah, to Jack and Beverly Dalton. Ken's family relocated to Bigfork. He attended Bigfork High School and went on to work in the family brick laying business as a mason.
In 1987 Ken was in a serious motorcycle accident where he suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him permanently disabled. He required assistance with everything in his life after the accident and he received this help through Opportunity Resources in Missoula for nearly 30 years. Although he faced daily challenges he found new interests. He discovered that he had a real artistic side, which he expressed through beautiful paintings and unique pottery. Ken also had a passion for recycling cans. With his big strong hand, he could crush a can completely flat in his palm.
Ken met Christine Olson and they married on July 8, 2005. Ken adored Chris, the 13 years he spent with her were the happiest of his life he'd say. Ken would have lassoed the moon to hang it for her. The love they shared was undeniable. Thank you to Cheryl and Scott Porter, Jim and Jan Olson and the rest of Chris's family for accepting Ken and loving him as family.
Ken's larger than life personality was always sure to make someone smile. He had an impeccable sense of humor and found that a good joke or laughter helped when facing the challenges of his daily life. He humbly accepted these challenges with dignity and pride. Ken was just grateful to still have a life to live.
Ken was involved in many different hobbies and activities, but he found his comfort was in the home he shared with Chris at Riverside, where he enjoyed watching TV with Chris by his side. There are so many memories of him to be cherished. The caregivers at Riverside were so devoted to providing the best care possible for Ken's ever changing needs. He always gave a genuine thank you to whomever was helping him and he always showed appreciation for the things his caregivers would do for him that he couldn't do himself. Thank you to everyone that worked with Ken over the years at Riverside, Opportunity Resources and in the medical field. Your efforts made a positive difference in Ken's life.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Beverly Dalton. He is survived by his loving wife Chris, sisters Chris Dalton and Mary Danford and extended family.
Donations in Ken's memory can be dropped off or mailed to Opportunity Resources Art Department. 2821 S. Russell St. in Missoula, 59801, these donations will help others that Ken may have inspired to find their inner artist.
Even with a disability a person still has many abilities.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Opportunity Resources.
Ken will be greatly missed and remembered by those who cared so much for him, these memories will forever live on with the lasting impression that he left us with.