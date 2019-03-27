HAMILTON — Vikki’s cherished husband, beloved son of Bernice and John, trusted brother to Sue and John, loving uncle to Terri, Dan and Jeremy, second father to Robbi and Eva, papa to Sam, Elias, Alora, and Aubrey.
Ken was born in San Francisco, California on Oct. 31, 1945. He was raised in Hamilton and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1964. Ken graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Montana in 1968, then joined the Army to serve during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant in 1972. He lived in Seattle, Washington, for 15 years, working for PEMCO. Ken returned to school and graduated with a JD from University of Puget Sound in 1984. He passed the Washington State Bar exam in 1984 and the Montana State Bar in 1985. Ken returned to Hamilton and practiced law with his brother John at Bell & Bell, PC.
He married the love of his life, Vikki Williamson, on July 2, 1995. Ken served as the Hamilton city attorney from 2003 to 2012. He was elected to the Hamilton City Council and served 2014-2018. Ken was an avid reader and student of history. He died at home in Hamilton on March 25 with Vikki by his side.
Join family to celebrate Ken’s life at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton. Reception to follow at the Bitterroot River Inn.
The family suggests memorials are made to the Ken Bell Memorial Scholarship at the Friends of the Hamilton School Foundation at friendsofthehamiltonschoolsfoundation.org/product/in-memorium/.