Kenneth Wayne Mikkelsen

He always held a love affair with the sea coming from an ancestry of seamen on the North Sea from Denmark. His mom said from the time he could float a block of wood in the bathtub his love of the water never faltered. His first attempt at building a boat was an eighth grade project. He patterned it after the racing hydroplane boats only a smaller version. It was a wood frame with metal riveted to the frame. He ran it on the farm pond. His next attempt was a Chris Craft runabout that had been sunk in Flathead Lake. He placed it in the basement to renovate it and had to take the basement door and frame off to take it from the basement. His first attempt at fiberglass came shortly after, when he built a twenty foot runabout with a cabin. He then built a trailer to haul it on and trailered it to Mission Dam and Flathead Lake. He taught his children and the neighbor children to water ski behind it and the families spent many enjoyable days in each other’s company. His first really big boat project was a 38-foot sandwiched fiber glass sailboat. He sent to France for the blueprints and took eleven years of his and his children’s free time to build. He then built a trailer to haul it to Port Townsend, Washington.