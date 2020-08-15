Kenneth William Flint

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Ken Flint, 62, of Missoula, passed away in his home surrounded by loving family on August 5, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Ken was born on February 25, 1958 to Dorothy and Lyle Krogedal. As a boy Ken lived with his family and attended school in Missoula.

Ken and his wife, Onida, began dating in 1985 and married on June 2, 1991. During their 34 years together they raised four children.

Ken was a man of many skills and hobbies. As a young man he enjoyed building stock and derby cars. He was especially fond of classic cars and loved restoring his 1964 El Camino and 1969 Ford truck.

Ken loved the outdoors and taking his family camping, fishing and hunting. He was a loving father, husband, and friend and will be missed by many.

Ken was preceded in death by (grandmother) Ruth Goudette, Lyle Krogedal (father), and his grandson, Eric Hansen Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Onida Flint, sons Kyle (wife Christian) and Michael Holman, daughters Rachel (husband Eric) and Crystal (husband Cory), mother Dorothy Krogedal, sister Debby Flint Wheeler (partner Brian), brother Joe Krogedal (partner Stephan), two cousins Dean and Dan Flint, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his best friend, Gene Curran.

Ken's family would like to express special thanks to Brian Wood, who was a tremendous help in making Ken's last days enjoyable for Ken and those who loved him most.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Flint as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.