Kenney Wess Downey was born on Dec. 8, 1949, in Coleman, Texas. Kenney was born to Malcolm Wesley Downey and Zelma Ozelle Sikes Downey. He had wonderful parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins with whom he shared his life.
Kenney was a Christian and loved and wanted to serve the Lord. Kenney was a humble man and believed that the best testimony was the one that you lived. Kenney tried to live and demonstrate what he believed Jesus modeled and commanded in the bible. He and Pam loved and were loved by their church family. He was a mentor, friend and source of encouragement to many and did so humbly as he believed God intended him to do. He would only want those who he befriended to pay the gift forward and help others. Kenney’s twinkling blue eyes, great smile, sharp and wonderful sense of humor, common sense approach to life and his humble cowboy ways will be greatly missed by all.
Kenney leaves behind his wife Pam, daughters Kelly (Trey) Downey Stewart, Kerry (Buddy) Downey Slayton and Kody Downey as well as his mother, Zelma Downey, and mother-in-law, Pinkie Theresa Edwards, as well as his two grandsons, cousins and friends. Preceding him in death were his father, Malcolm Wesley Downey, cousins Lee Downey and Charlotte Dehnel as well as his numerous aunts and uncles that went before him in addition to his close friend, Bruce Terrell.
Special thanks and appreciation to the nurses at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula as well as Partners Hospice staff and Ken’s neurologist, Dr. Kyle Smith of Providence. Dr. Smith went above and beyond what he had to and showed empathy and compassion to Kenney in the face of what turned out to be a horrible disease without treatment or cure.
A memorial service is to be held on Oct. 12, 2019, at Galilee Baptist Church located at 208 Higgins Lane in Stevensville, Montana. Service at 11 a.m. with reception for all at Pastor and Taunnie Walker’s home located at 162 Middle Burnt Fork Rd. in Stevensville, Montana 59870.
