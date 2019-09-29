PALM SPRINGS, California — Our very dear and spirited Kerry was born in Missoula on Nov. 23, 1962, and left this world in Palm Springs, California, on Sept. 14, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. An accomplished scholar, she attended and matriculated from Paxson Grade School, Loyola Sacred Heart High School, the University of Montana, the University of Montana School of Law, and the University of London (post-law studies, international law). After her U of M law studies were completed, she clerked for the Hon. William Hunt of the Montana Supreme Court in Helena, for the Hon. Richard Anderson, United States District Court in Billings, and then pursued her post-law studies. She then moved to Seattle and decided to specialize in labor law — and so she simply put her mind to it and did so. After working with two Seattle firms in that area of the law, she attained a position with the King County Department of Human Resources. Through hard work and skill, she worked her way up to being a senior policy advisor for King County. After completing 20 years of dedicated and meritorious service for the county she elected to retire to one of her favorite places, Palm Springs. She engaged in various volunteer work and activities in Palm Springs, most notably volunteering at Desert Regional Medical Center, next door to condominiums where she lived, El Mirador. She made many close friends in the Palm Springs area and especially at the El Mirador complex, by the pool.
Kerry spent considerable time both growing up and as an adult at another favorite place, the family cabin on Flathead Lake. She also traveled abroad to Europe other than for educational purposes, and in 2017 completed the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in northwestern Spain, an approximate 500-mile trek in the Pyrenees, despite not being fully recovered from a foot injury — and also despite being encouraged by family members to forego the quest. Kerry was a very determined individual, but always with the most pleasant and positive attitude imaginable. Her positivity and “can do” approach shone through to all things she touched and was infectious. It was impossible to spend any time with her without having it rub off. Consistently, she had the most outstanding and completely genuine laugh and was never hesitant to share it.
Kerry had a special relationship with all she met, but particularly her sisters and Mom, all members of the Ute Club — which rallied annually for festivities and extensive fun, usually in Spokane. She enjoyed fitness walks, golf, hiking, music and concerts, dining, anything else of any sort that was active, and spending high quality time with family and friends. She adored her several nieces and nephews, Katie, Christy, Maddie, Ryan, Jackie, Cammy, and Austin, and showered them with love. She was an extra-special sister to Colleen.
You have free articles remaining.
Among many blessed to have shared in Kerry’s very full life are her parents, Dexter and Marjorie (Tink – deceased May 22, 2019), and her seven brothers and sisters: Tara (Dave); Erin (Mike); Brian (Susan); Shannon (Alan); Tom (Lori); Colleen; and Patty (Doug). Consistent with Kerry’s wishes, a close family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Kerry’s family is very grateful for the excellent and compassionate care she received when her illness became serious, especially for that of California Nursing Home and Serenity Hospice of Palm Springs. Kerry received several life-sustaining blood transfusions over the last few months. At her specific request and if you are able, in lieu of flowers or memorials of any other sort, please GIVE BLOOD. If you are not able, please consider a gift to Serenity Hospice of Palm Springs. Kerry can also be remembered as a butterfly catches your eye or when a snowflake kisses your cheek.
To plant a tree in memory of Kerry Delaney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.