Kevin F. Lind

HARDIN - Kevin Frederick Lind, 66, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer in Hardin at his home on the family farm surrounded by his family he cared for so deeply. He dedicated his life to providing a better future for those who would have otherwise been forgotten. He worked for over forty years with humanitarian and environmental organizations, believing that the world belonged to more than just those with power.
Born to Fred and Esther Lind and raised in a family with a strong German-Russian history, a childhood in Hardin instilled a deep appreciation of adventure, nature, community and family. It was from his family that he inherited his innate desire to help others.
Kevin graduated from the University of Montana and then the Thunderbird School of Global Management. A chance encounter in 1976 with a Peace Corps recruiter would help fulfill his desire to help others. “They basically Shanghaied me; they needed someone who knew how to farm. But I was lucky to run into him.” The Peace Corp would become the start of a career in service of others, and the start of a love of life abroad.
After two years of agricultural development in Malaysia, Kevin worked throughout the next decade to resettle thousands of refugees who had lost families and livelihoods to the Vietnam war. He would continue working throughout south and southeast Asia in a multitude of developmental roles, from managing child development programs with the Pearl S. Buck International organization, to resource management and biodiversity protection with PLAN International.
In 1999, Kevin returned to the United States and joined the Powder River Basin Resource Council in Sheridan, Wyoming as director. He dedicated the rest of his working life to defending land owner rights and the protection of our public lands. He felt immense satisfaction in being able to help protect the land that had given him so much.
He also felt immense satisfaction in the heartfelt connections he had made throughout his life. A man armed with impeccable taste and a talent for conversation, Kevin was always eager and excited to share a meal and a cigar with family, old friends, or soon-to-be-friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his mother and father, Esther and Fred. He is survived by his wife Maria Cristina Valencia Lind; son Larson Valencia Coppinger Lind (Kaylee Coppinger Lind); son Rhanden Valencia Lind (Desiree Orchard); brother Dennis Lind (Angela), Missoula and sister Susan Bailey-Anderson (Dan), Helena and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin on Saturday, Dec. 5th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Powder River Basin Resource Council at powderriverbasin.org.
