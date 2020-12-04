Kevin F. Lind

HARDIN - Kevin Frederick Lind, 66, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer in Hardin at his home on the family farm surrounded by his family he cared for so deeply. He dedicated his life to providing a better future for those who would have otherwise been forgotten. He worked for over forty years with humanitarian and environmental organizations, believing that the world belonged to more than just those with power.

Born to Fred and Esther Lind and raised in a family with a strong German-Russian history, a childhood in Hardin instilled a deep appreciation of adventure, nature, community and family. It was from his family that he inherited his innate desire to help others.

Kevin graduated from the University of Montana and then the Thunderbird School of Global Management. A chance encounter in 1976 with a Peace Corps recruiter would help fulfill his desire to help others. “They basically Shanghaied me; they needed someone who knew how to farm. But I was lucky to run into him.” The Peace Corp would become the start of a career in service of others, and the start of a love of life abroad.