MISSOULA - Family, friends and the Missoula community lost a good man with a gentle soul and big heart on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021. Kevin Gordon was born on April 14, 1956 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Little did he know that he would spend a good portion of his business career working on many construction projects at that very hospital. He was born to loving parents, Jack and Hettie Gordon, from whom he acquired his love of building, summers at the lake, and skeet shooting, which he learned at the tender age of 10.

Kevin attended Emma Dickinson Elementary School and Hellgate High School in Missoula, and graduated from Montana State University with a Master of Architecture degree. Although he never practiced Architecture, he received an AIA Award for a family cabin he designed. While attending MSU, he married his wife Kim, and this coming June they would have celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary. His work career began as a door-to-door vacuum cleaner salesman. He carried those lessons learned for the rest of his career. He spent two years at Fox Ballas and Barrow Architects as part of his requirement to become a licensed Architect, an aspiration that became a reality in 1984. His ultimate desire was to work alongside his father Jack and uncle Matt at Gordon Construction erecting great buildings in the community. He always said that he didn’t want Gordon Construction to be the biggest construction company, just one of the best. If you take a drive around town, you can see some examples of his “striving to do your best.” These include a twenty-year span of multiple projects at St. Patrick Hospital, including The Broadway Building, Missoula Children’s Theatre, the University of Montana’s Panzer Hall, The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, The Missoulian Building, First Interstate Bank Building and early on in his career, The Western Montana Sports Medicine Building (The Peak on Hwy 93 South). Ultimately, what was more important to Kevin than the project itself, were the people and relationships he built along the way.