MISSOULA - Family, friends and the Missoula community lost a good man with a gentle soul and big heart on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021. Kevin Gordon was born on April 14, 1956 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Little did he know that he would spend a good portion of his business career working on many construction projects at that very hospital. He was born to loving parents, Jack and Hettie Gordon, from whom he acquired his love of building, summers at the lake, and skeet shooting, which he learned at the tender age of 10.
Kevin attended Emma Dickinson Elementary School and Hellgate High School in Missoula, and graduated from Montana State University with a Master of Architecture degree. Although he never practiced Architecture, he received an AIA Award for a family cabin he designed. While attending MSU, he married his wife Kim, and this coming June they would have celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary. His work career began as a door-to-door vacuum cleaner salesman. He carried those lessons learned for the rest of his career. He spent two years at Fox Ballas and Barrow Architects as part of his requirement to become a licensed Architect, an aspiration that became a reality in 1984. His ultimate desire was to work alongside his father Jack and uncle Matt at Gordon Construction erecting great buildings in the community. He always said that he didn’t want Gordon Construction to be the biggest construction company, just one of the best. If you take a drive around town, you can see some examples of his “striving to do your best.” These include a twenty-year span of multiple projects at St. Patrick Hospital, including The Broadway Building, Missoula Children’s Theatre, the University of Montana’s Panzer Hall, The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, The Missoulian Building, First Interstate Bank Building and early on in his career, The Western Montana Sports Medicine Building (The Peak on Hwy 93 South). Ultimately, what was more important to Kevin than the project itself, were the people and relationships he built along the way.
Kevin would still be constructing buildings today if he hadn’t been diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in 2012. Suddenly and unexpectedly, this became his “focus project” working together with Dr. Alan Thomas for eight-plus years to extend his life. They were a great team with unprecedented success. The combination of excellent medical care, and Kevin’s unfaltering optimism and “joie de vivre” kept him onestep ahead of his prognosis for many years. We will be forever grateful to Dr. Thomas and all the wonderful nursing care Kevin received at the Montana Cancer Center.
Kevin had a profound interest in many things and often turned those interests into great fun. At one point he wanted to be an apiarist, donning a beekeeping suit and learning how to raise and care for hives (all fun until your friends and neighbors have too much honey). He wanted to learn Morse code, so he became a member of the Ham Radio community, purchasing equipment, antennae and getting certified to talk to people all over the world. He was a self-taught artist, constantly improving his craft. Fascinated by history, he was an avid journaler, amassing more than 51 journals over the course of his life, each one filled with watercolor paintings and tales of his adventures. He purchased a sailboat and each year honed his skills as a skipper — eventually winning the yearly Montana Cup regatta on Flathead Lake. His passion for Skeet Shooting evolved into a love of Sporting Clays. His countless hours spent at the gun club enabled him to meet fellow shooters who became fast and lifelong friends. A fierce competitor, he won the Montana State Championship in both Skeet and Sporting Clays. A little known fact about Kevin is that he was once listed in the Guinness Book of World Records...kinda fun. Bird hunting was a beloved pastime and through a family friend he was introduced to a Hutterite family who ultimately became dear, loving friends.
After his diagnosis, and thanks to many friendships through Adventure Cycling, he decided to “ride his bike across America.” Because of his cancer treatments, the schedule would not allow for a one-shot attempt, so he settled for doing it in sections. Three hundred miles at a time. His friends and family accompanied him on several sections and were always met with unexpected adventures, always welcomed and appreciated by Kevin. Travel became an important part of Kevin’s life and through the years with family and friends, visited many wonderful and magical places around the world. His favorite mode of travel was by boat. Before he retired, he decided to purchase a trawler-style cruising boat to explore the northwest coast of the US, Canada and Alaska. Some of his biggest smiles came from behind the steering wheel of his boat, “Indian Summer.”
Although Kevin adored his construction career and myriad diverse interests, Kevin would say without a doubt that his family was his biggest love. He was extremely proud of his son Philip and fiancée Mickey, his daughter Olivia and her life partner, Lukas. That unconditional love exploded two years ago with the arrival of his granddaughter Astrid and he was anxiously awaiting his second granddaughter, who will be arriving this March.
He is survived by his immediate family. His sister and nephews, Jackie, Dennis, and Tim (Kelly) Hightower. Kim’s sisters and their husbands who Kevin considered to be his sisters and brothers, sans the “in-law.” Karen (Kurt) Wilson, Kathy (Rob) Poole, Kris (Ed) Gydas, and Kori (Jack) Green. As well as all of their children. And of course all of his dear, dear friends, too many to mention, but you all know who you are.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Kevin with a memorial to one of his favorite organizations: The Missoula Art Museum, Adventure Cycling, Five Valley Land Trust or The YWCA.
A celebration of Kevin is being planned for later in the year, when it is safe for everyone to gather.
Relationships were important to Kevin and if he had one piece of advice for us today, it would be to CALL A FRIEND, AND HUG A LOVED ONE.