MISSOULA — Kevin Hammond, our beloved father, husband and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Missoula on May 29, 2019. Surrounded by those who love him, Kevin graciously went into that good night.
He loved his family and friends beyond measure and his self-discipline was exemplary. If there was a shared activity that involved being under the beautiful big sky or sharing a meal, Kevin expressed his joy with a heartfelt, "Life is good!" Kevin will be remembered by his strong work ethic and unflinching morals. Those closest to him appreciated his quirky sense of humor. Even while undergoing treatment, Kevin still found a way to be the light in the room. When his hair fell out, he wore a full wig of hair with a long beard and said that treatment was working too well! He helped us find humor in any situation even until his last hour.
Kevin wanted a great party to celebrate his life with kegs of beer and lots of laughter and memories. Please join us on Saturday, June 29 from 1-4 p.m. at the Bella Vista Pavilion in Fort Missoula for Kevin's last hurrah.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Spirit of Peace, Missoula Food Bank or Consumer Direct Care. To honor Kevin, write to your congressman about any issue you believe in, get involved in forming a more perfect union, and VOTE! Peace and love.
