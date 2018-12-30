BOISE — Air Force Master Sargent RET
Kevin passed away at his home in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, November 23, 2018, at the age of 47. He fought a four year cancer battle, and as his soul slipped from these earthly bonds he felt pure joy as he came into the presence of a loving God and our redeemer Jesus; earth is not our permanent home but heaven is. Streets of pure gold and flowers that never die and we will live forever more. Kevin was kind and caring to his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.
Kevin was born in Deer Lodge on Dec. 4, 1970. He received his education at Lone Rock Grade School and graduated high school at Stevensville. That summer he joined the Navy and went into flight program and became a crewman on a C-130. He flew with weather recording planes on the east coast, and from there to Christ Church in New Zealand and Antarctica between the two continents, later he joined the Air Force and continued flying in their C-130 planes, spending time on flying missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He met his future wife, Heather Workman, while in New Zealand and later they were married at Point Magoo, California. He received his bachelor's degree in liberal studies at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, then moved to Boise and became athletic director for Vallivue School District. He loved teaching kids, and loved his nephews; Tracy, Kyle, Cody, Kaden and nieces; Ashlee, Cami, and loved spending time with his two daughters; Kendal and Sidney. His favorite place was Holland Lake, fishing with his brothers, Roy and David and family and his wife Heather.
Kevin is survived by his wife; Heather, daughters; Kendal and Sidney, his parents; LeeRoy (Esther) of Elliston, Terrell Strong of Boise, his brother; Roy (Sherry) of Billings and their kids Ashlee of Washington D.C., Cody (Kassi) Strong of Missoula, sister; Lisa (Chip) Weinrich of Deer Park, Washington, and their kids Kami and Kaden, and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Kevin will join his grandparents; Antone and Thyra Iverson and Edward and Otillia Strong, his brother; David and nephew Bridger in Heaven.
Kevin had a military burial with Air Force honor guard at Veterans State Cemetery in Boise. A celebration of his life was held at Summit Baptist Church.
“If God is for you, who can be against you?”