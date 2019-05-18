BILLINGS — It is with great sadness that we share the news that our father, Kevin L. MacIntyre, passed away on the morning of May 8, 2019, while surrounded by family. Kevin was the fifth of seven children born to Bennett and Mary Catherine “Kay” MacIntyre. He spent his early childhood in Anaconda before moving with his family to Butte in the summer of 1953. When he wasn’t giving his mother grief, Kevin could be found playing football and baseball, and generally running amok, with the neighborhood kids.
Kevin attended Immaculate Conception Elementary School before graduating from Boys Central High School in 1967. He attended Montana Tech on a basketball scholarship from 1967 to 1969 before transferring to the University of Montana where he graduated with a business degree.
Kevin regularly worked in the bar industry with the goal of one day owning his own establishment. In pursuit of his dream, he moved from Missoula to Billings and eventually opened The Fiddler’s Green. He proudly served the best pork chop sandwich in the town.
When he wasn’t working, Kevin could be found golfing, attending concerts or cheering on his beloved Rams. His favorite pastime, however, was spending time with his grandchildren.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Bennett and Mary Catherine “Kay” MacIntyre, as well as his two oldest brothers, David MacIntyre and Bennett “Bill” MacIntyre. He is survived by his two children, Scott (Michelle) MacIntyre and Kylee (Dale) Redman; his six grandchildren, Ben and Jack MacIntyre and Kate, Liam, Addison and Zoey Redman; brothers, Larry (Tricia) MacIntyre, Donald (Kris) MacIntyre and Chuck MacIntyre; and his sister, Marilyn (Tom Machiorletti) MacIntyre. Kevin also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, each of whom was his favorite. Finally, Kevin was blessed to have many dear friends who will miss him greatly.
The family wishes to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at the Billings Clinic for the care provided to Kevin. Services will be held on May 24, 2019, at St. Pius X Parish at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at Fiddler’s Green. Kevin will be buried with his parents and brother, Bill, on May 25, 2019, in Anaconda.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Kevin’s name to Grizzly Scholarship Association at gogriz.com or to the Billings Food Bank at billingsfoodbank.com. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared with the family at dahlfuneralchapel.com.