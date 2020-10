CORVALLIS — Kevin Scott Campbell, 40, of Corvallis, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Daly-Leach Chapel with a reception following at Fin's Tap House in Corvallis. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.