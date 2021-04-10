Khanh Minh Tran
Khanh Minh Tran, 69, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home.
An identical twin, Khanh and his brother were born on October 6, 1951, in Saigon, Vietnam to Tran Kim Trat and Huynh Thi Tram.
As a young man, Khanh served as a naval officer in the South Vietnamese Navy. After the fall of Saigon in 1975, he would come to find refuge in the United States, eventually finding his way to Missoula, Montana. It was here he met his wife Debbie (Duffy), who he married on February 12, 1977. The two lived in Missoula all of their 44 years of marriage, where they would also raise their two sons, Nick and Michael.
After arriving in Missoula, Khanh acquired and mastered the skill of sewing, which led him to eventually found his own successful business. He ran Big Sky Tent and Awning for 30 years in Missoula, where he was known for his honest business practices and quality craftsmanship.
Khanh was a patient man, who loved spending hours fishing for catfish on the banks of the Snake River, which he said reminded him of Vietnam. He was an avid reader, and you would always find a new book sitting next to his favorite spot on the couch. He also loved learning cooking tips from Bobby Flay. He was a man of few words, but the words he spoke were always spoken from the heart.
Khanh is survived by his loving wife, Debbie, his sons Khanh "Nick" (Kate) Tran and Michael (Brooke) Tran, as well as three grandsons, Bodhi, Christian and Carson. He is also survived by his two brothers and sister in Vietnam, among many other extended family members both here in the US and overseas.
Services will take place on April 17. 2021 at 11:00 am at Garden City Funeral Home.
Specials thanks to Anh, Chau, Community Medical Center Staff, Hospice of Missoula and all his friends of Bill's.
Memorials may be directed towards Hospice of Missoula and online condolences can be left at gardencityfh.com.