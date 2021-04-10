Khanh Minh Tran

Khanh Minh Tran, 69, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home.

An identical twin, Khanh and his brother were born on October 6, 1951, in Saigon, Vietnam to Tran Kim Trat and Huynh Thi Tram.

As a young man, Khanh served as a naval officer in the South Vietnamese Navy. After the fall of Saigon in 1975, he would come to find refuge in the United States, eventually finding his way to Missoula, Montana. It was here he met his wife Debbie (Duffy), who he married on February 12, 1977. The two lived in Missoula all of their 44 years of marriage, where they would also raise their two sons, Nick and Michael.

After arriving in Missoula, Khanh acquired and mastered the skill of sewing, which led him to eventually found his own successful business. He ran Big Sky Tent and Awning for 30 years in Missoula, where he was known for his honest business practices and quality craftsmanship.