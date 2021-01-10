MISSOULA - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kristi Lynn Kopp on Dec. 19, 2020, in Missoula, from complications related to COVID-19. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Providence St. Patrick Hospital, most notably for the incredible care and support by Dr. Doug Melzer and Dr. Sharon Peach.
Kristi was born in Avenal, California, on Sept. 14, 1953. Kristi grew up in California and often shared the fond memories of her childhood, eating the plentiful fresh fruits and vegetables and enjoying the independent childhood around the little town of Avenal. Kristi later attended high school at Morro Bay, California. She made her way to Great Falls, in 1971, where she attended the College of Great Falls (now University of Providence) and graduated with a degree in English teaching.
Kristi spent the past five years working in information technology, most recently serving as a Customer Service Representative for AT&T Entertainment and Internet Services in Missoula. She was a proud member of her union, IBEW Local 768. Kristi had many friends at work and around town, and she was quick to introduce herself to someone new and strike up a conversation. She loved to share stories of her children and granddaughter with whomever she met. Kristi’s Catholic faith was very important to her, and she was a member of St. Francis Xavier in Missoula.
Kristi was a gifted athlete and felt most at home in the water or on the slopes. She talked often of growing up bodysurfing and swimming in the ocean along Morro Bay, California. In Great Falls, you could find her on the Missouri River, enjoying the water with her three children. After moving to western Montana, she often drove over to Flathead Lake to take in the scenery and a swim. She was a talented skier, teaching all three of her children to ski at Showdown Ski Area, near Great Falls.
Above all else, Kristi was a loving mom and grandmother. Her favorite moments were the times she could be with all three of her children, Heather, Mark and John, and their partners, to share in a laugh and a story. As a proud grandmother, she was up for any adventure and loved to “get into mischief” with her granddaughter, Madeline.
Kristi is preceded in death by her father, James Kopp, and her mother, Madeline Kopp. She is survived by her daughter Heather O’Loughlin and Neal (Ullman), son Mark O’Loughlin, son John Dewar and Christina (Stulc), granddaughter Madeline Ullman, and her sisters, Katy Kopp and Jerri Mechels.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of choice. A celebration of life for family and friends may be planned once friends are again able to gather safely.
