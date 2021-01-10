MISSOULA - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kristi Lynn Kopp on Dec. 19, 2020, in Missoula, from complications related to COVID-19. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Providence St. Patrick Hospital, most notably for the incredible care and support by Dr. Doug Melzer and Dr. Sharon Peach.

Kristi was born in Avenal, California, on Sept. 14, 1953. Kristi grew up in California and often shared the fond memories of her childhood, eating the plentiful fresh fruits and vegetables and enjoying the independent childhood around the little town of Avenal. Kristi later attended high school at Morro Bay, California. She made her way to Great Falls, in 1971, where she attended the College of Great Falls (now University of Providence) and graduated with a degree in English teaching.

Kristi spent the past five years working in information technology, most recently serving as a Customer Service Representative for AT&T Entertainment and Internet Services in Missoula. She was a proud member of her union, IBEW Local 768. Kristi had many friends at work and around town, and she was quick to introduce herself to someone new and strike up a conversation. She loved to share stories of her children and granddaughter with whomever she met. Kristi’s Catholic faith was very important to her, and she was a member of St. Francis Xavier in Missoula.