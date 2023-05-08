Kristine Kyla Walter

Polson-Kristine Kyla Walter, 57, of Polson, MT formerly of Missoula, gracefully slipped into the “promise land” May 3, 2023, at 1 AM to reunite with her beautiful mother Jane, feisty Finnish Grams Elsie and countless other friends and relatives undoubtedly eagerly awaiting her arrival.

Kris was born to Bud and Jane Walter on August 20, 1965, in Billings, MT and was a “personality” all her own, loved and adored by everyone she touched. We will miss her sass, her spunk, and her humor.

Kris reluctantly leaves behind her heartbroken family, 3 very loving sons, Joshua, Tanner, KC, devoted sister Andrea (Bill) Richards, her lifetime hero and father Bud, her steadfast and selfless partner Richard, faithful Aunt Cindy, and many others whom all held, hugged, kissed, loved, cried, and cared for her and each other throughout her peaceful transition.

If you knew Kris, you knew her passion for food and drink, with that in mind, please help us celebrate her on Saturday May 20, 2023, from 1-6 pm at West Riverside Red Barn, 1305 Haaglund Dr. Milltown, MT. Please bring your favorite dish and spirits. Kris wouldn't have put up with a lot of tears and nonsense, let's honor her and enjoy her Celebration of Life! Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory