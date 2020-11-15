Kyle E. Pritchard

SURPRISE, Arizona - Kyle was born May 20, 1983 in Missoula to Cindy Riggert and Buster Pritchard. He grew up attending large family functions, hanging out with cousins, and snowmobiling with his Dad and family. He Graduated Big Sky H.S. in 2002 and went on to attend college for two years.
His favorite work was as a Landscaper and Wildland Firefighter. He held various other jobs throughout his life.
Due to alcohol addiction his life took a downward spiral. In 2014 he got back on track and was proud to have remained sober.
In 2015 he moved in to care for his 92 year old grandfather, LTC William Riggert, who became the greatest mentor in Kyle's life. Bill was smart and worldly and taught Kyle Discipline and Honor. Kyle would laugh when he told the story on how Bill could look at a speck of paper on the floor and Kyle would immediately know to pick it up. In April 2016 Kyle took his grandfather to Surprise, Arizona to spend some time at his second home. While Bill and Kyle were on Luke Airforce Base, and at the instruction of Bill, they drove part way out on the Flight Line as Bill wanted to see the new F35 Lightning. Bill sent Kyle over to one of the aircraft to get some pictures. After a few photos Kyle turned around and was face to face with a Security Officer in full battle gear who was screaming at him that they were in a highly restricted area and no photos were permitted. Kyle said he was never so scared in his life and could hardly get the photos deleted. Bill sat patiently in the car. Kyle was with Bill when he passed in Surprise on April 14, 2016.
So, like father like son, Darr Riggert became Kyle's next great mentor. Darr gave Kyle the opportunity to perform and complete a major interior construction on a shop, learning every detail of a rebuild from concrete to electrical to plumbing. He had projects at every turn and he did them well. If something needed to be built, torn down, hauled away or revamped, he figured out how to make it happen. Kyle knew he was truly blessed to have Darr in his life and he thanked him often. Kyle went on to completely gut and update his basement as well as many other remodeling projects at his home on Ben Hogan Drive. He could always count on his cousin Ryan to help out when needed
Kyle was smart, funny and such a hard worker. His later life motto became, "Life is about Discipline". He kept an immaculate home and yard on Ben Hogan Drive which he loved so much. But the garage was usually another story. He was an avid Republican and Trump Supporter. He supported the Military and the Police, which was evident by his Thin Blue Line license plates and stickers. Kyle really liked kids and older people. He loved guns and playing poker. He enjoyed arguing with his Uncle Mike. He was proud of his 800+ credit score. He was always taking pictures and loved the sunsets from his home. Getting a good deal was his passion. When he found something he liked, he usually bought multiples. We only called him "hoarder" on occasion. He wanted to get married and have kids.
In 2018 with help from his great mentor, Kyle started his business plan for a landscaping company; Missoula Lawn & Landscaping. His first major investment was a commercial mower and he, his Dad and Darr built a landscape trailer with hydraulic dump. Kyle added numerous pieces of heavy equipment, trailers, and a snowplow truck. Being an excellent mechanic, Kyle's Dad could fix any piece of equipment. Kyle worked so hard that by the end of Summer 2020 he had too much business to keep up with. He had plans set for major landscaping projects in 2021 and had just spent countless hours accumulating plowing jobs and was looking forward to the start of his second season in the plowing business.
In late October and in need of a vacation, Kyle left Missoula for Surprise in his newly purchased 2020 RAM truck. He spent many hours modifying the truck, changing numerous things so it would look just right.
Tragically, Nov. 7, 2020 Kyle died of an accidental overdose at the family home in Surprise, Arizona. As of this writing the toxicology report is not back but the Coroner stated she believed the overdose was caused from Mexican counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. She said fentanyl has become an epidemic in the U.S.
Kyle leaves behind many relatives, people who loved him and so many Friends. He liked people and people liked him. He will be truly missed by Kody (and Roxy). His mom stood by him through thick and thin and he knew she was his best Ally.
Services will be held at a later date.
