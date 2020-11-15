Kyle E. Pritchard

In 2015 he moved in to care for his 92 year old grandfather, LTC William Riggert, who became the greatest mentor in Kyle's life. Bill was smart and worldly and taught Kyle Discipline and Honor. Kyle would laugh when he told the story on how Bill could look at a speck of paper on the floor and Kyle would immediately know to pick it up. In April 2016 Kyle took his grandfather to Surprise, Arizona to spend some time at his second home. While Bill and Kyle were on Luke Airforce Base, and at the instruction of Bill, they drove part way out on the Flight Line as Bill wanted to see the new F35 Lightning. Bill sent Kyle over to one of the aircraft to get some pictures. After a few photos Kyle turned around and was face to face with a Security Officer in full battle gear who was screaming at him that they were in a highly restricted area and no photos were permitted. Kyle said he was never so scared in his life and could hardly get the photos deleted. Bill sat patiently in the car. Kyle was with Bill when he passed in Surprise on April 14, 2016.