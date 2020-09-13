Lacie Adeline Michael Cooper

Lacie was an artist who was amazingly creative. She enjoyed hiking, camping and just being in the outdoors. She just began to dabble in skateboarding. Lacie had a passion for animals and loved her St. Bernard, Stego. She loved spending time with her friends; especially her best friends, Kaylie and Kiara. She was a beautiful soul who left a positive imprint with everyone she encountered. Above all else, she was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend who will be missed by all.