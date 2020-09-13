MISSOULA — Lacie A. Cooper (Adams), 16, of Alberton passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
Lacie Adeline Michael Cooper, daughter of Britt McMillan & Justin Adams and Lewis Cooper, was born February 27, 2004 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was attending Alberton High School and just started her junior year.
Lacie was an artist who was amazingly creative. She enjoyed hiking, camping and just being in the outdoors. She just began to dabble in skateboarding. Lacie had a passion for animals and loved her St. Bernard, Stego. She loved spending time with her friends; especially her best friends, Kaylie and Kiara. She was a beautiful soul who left a positive imprint with everyone she encountered. Above all else, she was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend who will be missed by all.
Lacie is survived by her mother, Britt McMillan and Justin Adams of Alberton; father, Lewis Cooper of Missoula; siblings, Brody and Stormy Adams; grandparents, Judi (John Hummel) McMillan; Lee McMillan; Keith Adams; Nancy Adams; great grandparents, Harold (Jerry) McMillan and Nora Skartved; extended family and friends.
No services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.