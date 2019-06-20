MISSOULA — Lane Ryan Mannix, 18, of Missoula, was called to be with our Father in heaven on June 17, 2019, in a car accident.
Lane was born in Missoula on Nov. 27, 2000, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Hellgate High School on June 8, 2019, shortly after receiving the Presidential Award for outstanding academic excellence. She was looking forward to attending U of M to become a radiology tech in the fall. Lane's spirit was old beyond her years and she always put other's first. To know Lane was to be loved by Lane. She poured her heart out for others and did not pass up an opportunity to be there for her friends and family. Lane carried many gifts — her inner strength was a rock to those around her, her generosity of spirit blessed her friends and family, her beautiful smile and bright eyes exuded the love of Jesus.
During Lane’s 18 years, she participated in a number of sports, including softball, soccer, flag football, basketball, swimming, track, golf and skiing. Her hobbies included photography, art, dirt biking, shooting her grandfather’s guns, and she recently took a summer job as a barista. Lane loved animals, she loved her dog Frank, colt Sky, and yet to be named kitten. Lane was a beautiful, kind, caring, witty, stubborn, funny, responsible and loyal young woman.
John 11:25-26, "Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.'" Lane is in heaven now with her Father and she is experiencing a new freedom to be the most amazing guardian angel in heaven. She is smiling on us and if she could, she would tell you that it's alright and she will see you again soon.
Lane is survived by her father Ryan E. Mannix, her mother Amy L. Mannix and her loyal and loving brother Jace E. Mannix; grandparents, Jim and DeeDee Lane, Bob amd Lois Barkell, Rem and Diane Mannix; uncles, Bret Mannix, Nick Peterson, Ronnie Peterson, Travis Denman, Corey Peterson, Corey Oliszcak; aunts, Dawn Mannix, Pam Peterson, Molly Denman, Bobbie Peterson, Shonda Oliszcsak, Stefanie Peterson, Misty Sindt, Donna Peterson; cousins, Ethan and Sydnie Peterson, Ella, Cal and Carter Denman, Teagan Oliszcak and many other loving cousins too numerous to mention.
Visitation will be at Garden City Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Christian Life Center in Missoula at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, with a reception to follow at The Wilma Theatre. Condolences can be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.