Lanny R. Franzen

Lanny R. Franzen, 85, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Rosetta Assisted Living – Missoula, Montana.

Lanny Ross Franzen, son of Chris and Opal (Vogt) Franzen, was born January 19, 1938, in Kearney, Nebraska. Not long after Lanny's birth the family moved to Wheatland, Wyoming. He graduated from Wheatland High School in 1956. Lanny continued his education, attending DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating he enlisted in the United States Army, spending most of his enlistment in Annapolis, Maryland. He was honorably discharged after four years of service.

Lanny worked for the FAA (Federal Aviation Association) for 47 years and two months, his last 15 years of work were spent at the Missoula Airport. Lanny loved his job and cherished his many co-workers and friends throughout his long career.

Lanny enjoyed spending time with his partner, Rose-Marie; just being together, square and round dancing, and travelling the globe. The two were inseparable and created a lifetime of wonderful memories together.

Lanny was preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Opal Franzen as well as numerous cousins and relatives.

Left to cherish his memory are his Longtime, Devoted Partner, Rose-Marie Bowman, numerous cousins, and extended family members.

Condolences may be sent to, Rose-Marie Bowman at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 W. Broadway St., Missoula, Montana 59808.

No services are planned in Missoula. An inurnment with military honors will take place at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2023 in the Wheatland Cemetery in Wheatland, Wyoming.