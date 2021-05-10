Larry A. Pendleton

Stevensville - Larry A. Pendleton, 74, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at his home in Stevensville with family by his side.

Larry was born in Colorado on December 21, 1946 to Les and Eileen Pendleton. He graduated high school from Evergreen High School in Colorado. After high school graduation, Larry studied at the University of Northern Colorado. Larry was a rancher, outfitter and a full time father and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include a son Shawn Pendleton; a daughter, Lori Lewis; son-in-law, Steve Lewis; grandson, Tanis Lewis; granddaughter, Ashton Lewis; grandson, Ronin Pendleton and granddaughter, Tyler Lewis.

A service will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with Peter Daily officiating at Whitesitt Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at the Lone Tree Ranch in Stevensville. Pallbearers will be Shawn Pendleton, Lori Lewis, Steve Lewis, Brian Bringham, Les Pendleton, Tanis Pendleton, Ashton Lewis, Ronin Pendleton and Tyler Lewis. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.