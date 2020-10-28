MISSOULA — Larry E. Riley died in Missoula on Oct. 24, 2020 at age 79. He was born in Jordan, went to school in Jordan and Roundup, attended the University of Montana and graduated from the Law School in 1966. He practiced law with the Missoula law firm of Garlington, Lohn and Robinson retiring in 2016 after 50 years of practice. Following retirement, he directed the Elder Justice Program for Missoula Aging Services.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Dianna Reber Riley on Nov. 14, 2015. For fifty-three years and two weeks Dianna was the absolute center of his life. She made joy and happiness easy and normal! He is survived by their five children and five grandchildren.

Larry was profoundly grateful for Dianna and their family and friends; for the privilege of living in Missoula; for practicing law with the Garlington Firm; and for his volunteer work with Missoula Aging Services.

At his request, a private family service has been held. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.