MISSOULA — Larry Gene Plaster, 62, of Missoula, passed away Friday Nov. 29, 2019, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains after battling a long time illness.
In lieu of flowers or cards please make donations to Karrie Lerback and Kayla Johannson at Parkside Federal Credit Union to help with end of life costs; remaining funds will go to grandchildren.
