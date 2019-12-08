{{featured_button_text}}
Plaster

Plaster

MISSOULA — Larry Gene Plaster, 62, of Missoula, passed away Friday Nov. 29, 2019, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains after battling a long time illness.

In lieu of flowers or cards please make donations to Karrie Lerback and Kayla Johannson at Parkside Federal Credit Union to help with end of life costs; remaining funds will go to grandchildren.

Please visit sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com for a full obituary and to leave condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Plaster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.