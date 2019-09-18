MISSOULA — Larry Henry Hilt, 69, died of cancer on Sept. 14, 2019 (three days prior to his 70th birthday) at his residence. Born in Columbia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 17, 1949, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Erdine (Hess) Hilt.
Larry was a graduate of Central York (PA) High School and served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps. Larry married Karen Kenworthy on June 15, 1968 and they were married for 43 years. He worked as a truck driver, a road crew foreman, and eventually retired as the Supervisor of Parks and Recreation for Dover Township, Pennsylvania. After retirement, Larry moved to Missoula in 2014 to be near his family. Larry enjoyed archery, horses and spending time outdoors.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Christine (Hilt) Dye and her husband Patrick Dye of Missoula; ex-wife Karen (Kenworthy) Hilt of Missoula; granddaughter Ellen Dye of Missoula; two sisters, Kay (Hilt) Rishel of York, Pennsylvania, Joan (Hilt) Young of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania; and one brother, David Hilt of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania.
A memorial reception will be held in the Community Room of Burlington Square Apartments.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of Partners In Home Care of Missoula, Montana for their hospice services.