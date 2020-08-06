× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STEVENSVILLE — Larry J. Bushman, 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away in peace at home Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Larry was born June 30, 1935, in Ogden, Utah to Isabelle Simpson Doyle and Archie Levon Bushman. He was the youngest of four brothers, who have since passed on: Marvin Daniel, Archie (“Bud”) Doyle, and John (“Jack”) Theodore. Larry graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber State College, where he met the love of his life—Rena Lei Nani Caine. The couple were married for eternity on Aug. 14, 1959 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They raised their family of two sons (Brad J. & Bart Caine) and one daughter (Brooke Ann Flynn) in northern Utah, spending 22 years in Pleasant View, Utah, before retiring in Montana in 1993. Nani passed away on Friday, July 7, 2000 from a long illness.

Larry loved his family and did all he could to serve and help them in any possible way. They were always in his thoughts and prayers, and benefited from his selfless actions.