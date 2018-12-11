PHILLIPSBURG - Larry John Miller, 60 of Phillipsburg, peacefully passed away on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 at his home.
Larry was born on Sept. 20, 1958, the son of Johnny and Frieda Miller. He grew up and attended school in Alberton and moved to Philipsburg in 1991.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his brother Richard Wade Johnson and sister Beverly Ann Johnson.
He is survived by his sisters, Karen O’Farrell; Seattle, Washington, Diane Matelich; Tempe, Arizona, Terri Nettles; Chandler, Arizona, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Larry will be remembered by family and friends as an honest and straightforward gentle man. He will be missed.
A memorial service will be determined at a later date.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Larry’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at longfellowfinneganriddle.com.