Larry Jones

Larry Jones passed away at his home on April 24th with his family by his side. Larry was born on April 19, 1949 to John and Henrietta (Jerry) Jones in Baltimore City, Maryland. He attended grade school and high school in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

After spending one year at the University of Maryland, Larry chose to enlist in the United States Air Force. Larry spent just over four years in the service and was a proud Vietnam Veteran serving in both the Philippines and Vietnam. He would tell stories of leaving Asia at 100 degrees and returning to Malmstrom Air Base in Great Falls at -10 degrees. Larry was honorably discharged in 1974. After visiting Missoula on R & R, Larry enrolled at the University of Montana after discharge, and graduated with a degree in Philosophy.

After graduating, Larry spent a year as a traffic investigator before entering law school at the University of Montana. Well suited for law, Larry graduated from U of M with honors. He then worked as a clerk for the Workers' Compensation court, followed by a successful private practice. Larry then went on to become in-house counsel for Liberty Mutual, where he retired after 20 year tenure. Not quite ready to leave the law behind, Larry went on to work with his friend Kelly Wills at Wills Law Office before retiring. Larry was a respected practitioner in the Workers' Compensation field, both practicing and lobbying in Helena on the subject.

Larry married Kate Joyce on May 6, 1993. He was a dedicated husband and step-father, gladly driving Jack and friends up and down Snow Bowl Hill for years and playing hundreds of rounds of mediocre golf without complaint. Before taking up ski-taxiing and golfing, Larry enjoyed bird hunting and fly fishing. He made regular trips to Canada to fish with his friend Byron Williams, where the fish they caught got bigger as the night went on.

Larry is proceeded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Kate, son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Lauren Nelson of Salt Lake City and his three grandchildren who he adored, Oliver, Mable and Millie. He is also survived by his sister Debbie Danford, of Glen Burnie, MD and her family.

At Larry's request there will be no service. The family would enjoy memories you have of Larry shared through www.sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations be made to the Missoula Food Bank or the Veterans Center, two charities Larry long supported.