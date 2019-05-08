MISSOULA — Larry Kent Pearson, 75, of Missoula, passed away peacefully Thursday, January, 17, 2019, at his residence. He was born December 13, 1943, in Missoula, Montana, son of Vic Pearson and Dorothy (Mead) Hamby.
Larry moved with his parents and brother, John, to Laurel, Montana, where he attended school and made many friends. In 1960, he served in the U.S. Navy and became a 3rd Class Signalman. When Larry finished his tour of duty, he returned to Missoula for a visit to his grandparents where he met his wife of 49 years, Sandie (Nimocks) Pearson. Larry worked at the Anaconda Copper Mining Company saw mill pulling green chain until it closed in 1972. He began working at Louisiana Pacific where he earned his boilermaker license. Later, he worked for and retired from Roseburg Forest Products in 2009.
Larry’s greatest passions were huntin’, fishin’ and WWE wrestlin’. There wasn’t a person he wouldn’t stop to help, or a friend he couldn’t make. He loved to laugh and tell jokes for hours about all his huntin’ and fishin’ adventures.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and wife, and is survived by many loving members of his family, including his daughter Shelly (Glenn) Gaertner, grandson Brock (Drew) Gaertner, great-granddaughter, Coco Pearl Geartner, special brother and best friend, Frank Towsley, brother John (Sharon) Pearson, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, brother- and sister-in laws.
There will be a celebration of life and love with a military honor guard tribute on Friday, May 10, at 2 p.m. at the Western Montana Veteran’s Cemetery followed by a gathering of friends and family at The Loft, 119 West Main in Missoula, where we will talk and laugh about Larry’s life, legacy, and huntin’ and fishin’ adventures.