KALISPELL - Larry “Larz” Warren, age 60, passed away Dec. 8, 2020, after battling cancer. His final days were spent with loving family members at his home in Kalispell.

Larry was born in Seattle and when he was around 2 years of age his family decided to come back to Plains where his father’s family is originally from. Later on, the family settled in Missoula and Larry attended Hellgate High School.

Larry had many job adventures in his early years, from being a shepherd over by Plentywood to traveling to Alaska with his dad to work on heavy equipment in the oil fields. He finally settled in to being an automobile mechanic/technician and in 1991 moved to the Flathead Valley and began working with Eisinger Motors and later on Don K Chevrolet.

Larry met his life mate Linda in 2005 and the two were married Nov. 28, 2005, and began to build their life together in Kalispell as a blended family.

Larry’s first passion was snowmobiling and he would start planning his rides and preparing all his gear as soon as the first snows were seen on the mountains — and then would impatiently wait for more snow! His second passion was his dogs, and he spent every day hiking with them down along the Flathead River and making sure they got plenty of play.