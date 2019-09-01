HAMILTON — Larry Leroy Neely, age 82, died on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. He was born in Monahans, Texas to Roy and Zelma Neely and was the oldest of five children.
After graduating from high school he attended a two year business college. After college he joined the U.S. Army and spent time in Germany. When he got out of the service Larry started his horse training years and had many accomplishments. One of his horses ran in the Kentucky Derby. Larry also had a career at the Ravalli County Bank in Hamilton and served on the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years.
Larry is survived by his step-children, Rocky Skaw, Howard (Cynthia) Skaw, Jody (Rudy), and Leslee (Mike) Depee; and his brothers and sisters, Darlene Birney, Jerry Neely, Ross Irene Gumm and Steven Neely.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. at Daly Leach Memorial. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.