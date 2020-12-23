Larry McDermit

Larry was born to Guy and Mildred McDermit on April 5, 1946 in Hinckley, Minnesota. He came from a family of 10 siblings. Larry and Judi A. Miles were married in 1992. Many memories were made traveling to support the Montana Grizzlies, especially football, and spending time with family. Larry was a worship leader, guitarist and composer. He was truly a man of God. Larry was a nurse in home health for over 30 years.