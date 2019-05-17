MISSOULA — Larry R. Schneider, our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, son-in-law and brother passed away peacefully Sunday, May 20, 2019, in the presence of loved ones at the age of 79.
Larry was born in 1940, the oldest of two children to Robert and Marie Schneider. He was raised in Boulder, Colorado, and Clearfield, Utah. Larry spent his younger years enjoying time with family and extended family in the outdoors playing baseball, hunting, fishing and ice skating along with many family picnics. He attended Davis High School where he participated in wrestling, track, and art and was named the school artist his senior year. Larry attended Weber State University studying art and continued his love for art throughout his life creating many beautiful paintings of wildlife.
Larry joined the Army in 1958. He served in North Dakota and Germany. Following his service in the Army, he married the love of his life, Linda on Oct. 6, 1961. He began his career at Hill Air Force Base, where he worked as a missile mechanic for Boeing for many years. He was also employed by St. Patrick Hospital prior to his retirement.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren outdoors camping, fishing, hunting, sledding, roller-skating and playing sports. Glacier National Park, Yellowstone and Seeley Lake were some of his favorite destinations to spend time with family. Some of his other interests included golfing, dancing, jazz music, and watching the Chicago Bears.
Larry was a man of honesty and integrity. He was always willing to serve his family and others when there was a need. Family was his most important value and he is now happily reunited with Linda, his wife of 50 years whom he dearly loved.
“We shall never know all the good that a simple smile can do” — Mother Teresa
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Linda. Survivors include his sister, Kay (David) Betley; mother-in-law, Blanche Stratton; children, Keri (Lloyd) DeGroat, Michael (Darla) Schneider, Julie Clegg, Robert Schneider, Matthew (Amanda) Schneider; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and many brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Services will be at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 20, at Garden City Funeral Home. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Western Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery in Missoula.
Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.