Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

RONAN — Larry Ray Schwartz, 62, passed away at his home in Ronan on May 24, 2020. Larry was born in St. Ignatius on July 16, 1957 to Leonard Delaware and Doris Roberts. Larry worked as a mechanic, was a proud veteran, and a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.