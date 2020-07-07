RONAN — Larry Ray Schwartz, 62, passed away at his home in Ronan on May 24, 2020. Larry was born in St. Ignatius on July 16, 1957 to Leonard Delaware and Doris Roberts. Larry worked as a mechanic, was a proud veteran, and a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
Larry is survived by Brenda Schwartz of St Ignatius, Anthony Schwartz of Cascade, Jackie Schwartz of West Jordan, Connie Bykonen of Battleground, Washington, and children Leo Bennett, Amanda Schwartz of Great Falls, and Krystal Schwartz of Nevada.
