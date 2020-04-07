× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — On March 28, 2020, Larry Renman, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 72 after a 20 year battle with renal cell cancer.

Larry was born February 26, 1948, in Great Falls to John Rodney and Vera Renman, the youngest of three children.

He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1966 and went on to attend the University of Montana. He graduated with a Bachelor of Art degree in sociology and criminology in 1971. He also graduated from Northwestern University Staff and Command Training in 1990. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1993.

In 1982 he married his soul mate and love of his life, Carolyn Little, and between them they had three children, Laurie, Leslie and Ryan, who were the light of his life. He had nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He loved his family with his whole heart.

He joined the Great Falls Police department where he worked for 24 years and retired as captain of operations.

He went on to work for the State of Montana, Department of Justice with Gambling Investigation as bureau chief when he retired in 2012.

Larry retired and pursued his passion for travel, friendships and camping.