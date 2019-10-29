PHILIPSBURG — Larry Veis, of Philipsburg passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at the Granite County Nursing Home.
Larry was born and raised in the Northeastern Montana farming community of Scobey. He was the youngest of three children, born to Chris and Selma Veis on Jan. 23, 1944. Larry attended Scobey schools starting in the Fall of 1950 and graduating in the Spring of 1962.
Larry’s Dad, Chris, was a sports enthusiast and he even umpired baseball games for the Scobey Men’s independent team, the Scobey Plainsmen. Along with other friends, Larry started shagging baseballs at such games at age 6 (awarded 5 cents for baseballs retrieved and turned in). Since he wasn’t the fastest of those shagging baseballs, he normally was not able to outrun and get those baseballs which were fouled off some distance away, but he muscled his way into retrieving the balls hit a short distance.
Larry participated in all sports while growing up, especially football, basketball and baseball. He was also somewhat of a pool shark!!! Other than little league baseball, team sports did not start for boys in Scobey until they reached high school. Larry was one of the best little league baseball players in Scobey. And, when high school began, he was one of the best, if not the best all-around athletes, in his class, and was very competitive!!! He was a starting football and basketball player at Scobey High beginning as a sophomore. He also participated in American Legion baseball during the summer months and was an outstanding second baseman plus relief pitcher for four years. As a Junior and Senior in high school he was All-Conference in football.
Larry began taking industrial arts courses (shop and mainly woodworking). He was one of the top students in such class throughout his entire high school years. Larry, along with his athletic skills, was also a very hard worker. During summers in high school and college, Larry worked on farms and in construction, always dedicated to doing a great job. Larry could always give his friends a good chuckle regarding his and their experiences.
Larry was recruited by Western Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Eastern Montana and Rocky Mountain College. He accepted a football scholarship from Western Montana College. A high school grid great and East Shrine selection at Scobey, Larry marked his WMC football debut at center in 1962. Sidelined by injuries the following season, he returned to the club in ’64 and was voted all-conference first team slots in both junior and senior seasons. A sterling competitor, “Granny” commanded respect from teammates and opponents alike. He joined the Granite County High School staff at Philipsburg in 1967 as teacher-coach and has produced a wealth of outstanding football entries. His 1979 Prospectors were state runners-up in the Class C ranks and Larry was chosen to the West Shrine Team coaching corps in both 1980 and ’81.
He was a member of the Masonic Temple Flint Creek Lodge #11 and the Algeria Shriners.
Larry is survived by his wife, Ann of 48 years, his daughters Jennifer Loobey (Clint), Heidi Graviette (Scott) and grandchildren Kiya Loobey, Gracyn and Rylan Graviette. He is proceeded by his parents Chris and Selma Veis, brother Vern Veis and sister Maryann Henderson.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Granite County Museum in Philipsburg. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service at the Museum.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral and Cremation Service is entrusted with Larry’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at longfellowfinneganriddle.com