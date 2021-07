A clebration honoring Larry W. Chilcote who passed April 2, 2020 will take place August 7, 2021 at the Elks Lodge in Missoula, MT, 112 N. Pattee St. from 2-4 p.m. in the Members Lounge (second floor). Larry was a life time member of the Missoula Elks Lodge so it seems appropriate to hold his celebration there. Larry's family welcomes friends and family to his celebration.