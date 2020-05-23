Larry W. Frey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POLSON — Larry was born on September 28, 1942 to Harry and Olive Frey in Seattle, Washington. He passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at his residence in Polson.

His family moved to St. Ignatius when he was a young child. Larry spent the remainder of his life in the Mission Valley building homes with his brothers, working at Western Bee Supplies as a Foreman, and finally owning and operating his own custom cabinetry business. His carpentry skills will serve as his legacy forever in the Mission Valley.

He enjoyed his land and spent many hours working in his yard and garden with his wife Helen.

Larry is survived by his wife Helen, daughters Judy Hudek, Heather Stiles (Rick) and son Richard Frey (Suzy), his brothers Ray (Dolly) Frey and Denny (Cindy) Frey, nieces, nephews and his grandchildren.

Per his wishes there will be no services. The family will hold a celebration in his memory at a later date this year.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Frey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.