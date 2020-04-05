× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Larry Wayne Chilcote went to be with our Lord on April 2, 2020. He was born on Oct. 13, 1936 to Adriana Sol Chilcote and William Preston Chilcote in Missoula. Larry spent his younger years serving in the United States Army, as well as attending the University of Montana. Later, he was partners in a large construction business. Larry built bridges as well as duplexes. He was also a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Missoula, Montana and an avid hunter.

Larry had two children by his first marriage, Craig Chilcote (deceased) and daughter Laurie Jean Chilcote Kaiser (husband Dave of Missoula and her sons, Josh and Kevin Anderson). Larry's second marriage was to Judy Johnson-Chilcote. He and Judy were married for 28 years. Judy has two children from a previous marriage, daughter Sonya Binford (husband Jeff of New Braunfels and grand daughter, Hannah Ferrelli) and son Curt Johnson of New Braunfels.

Larry is preceded in death by his mother, father, brother Dirk Chilcote (wife Lucille) and brother William Chilcote (surviving wife Janet). Larry also had many nieces and nephews that meant the world to him

Gravesite services for friends and family of Larry will take place in Fredericksburg Texas, as well as a celebration of life in Missoula to be announced at a later date.

