LaRue M. Jurgens

She was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on May 25, 1948 to Alice and Iver Unterseher. After graduating high school, she married Jack Leingang. LaRue had one son and moved to Arizona where she had many interesting jobs. After a divorce, LaRue and her son Jack moved to California. She worked four years for the Xerox corporation. She then moved to Phoenix where she worked for a beer distributor. From there she moved herself to Missoula Montana; she drove solo in a U-Haul truck towing her car. She went to work for Kenworth Sales in 1991 and retired in 2011. She met the love of her life (Adam Jurgens) while working at Kenworth. They got married on April 23, 1994. They spent 20 years at their home, a piece of heaven near Arlee.