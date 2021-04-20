Laura E. Howell

Laura was a quintessential Western Woman. She raised five children while managing the family ranch in Frenchtown. She drove tractors, bailed and bucked hay, milked cows, trained horses, grew gardens, canned vegetables, and made jams and preserves. When things broke, she fixed them. When people were in trouble, she helped them. Her home often welcomed family and friends with the fragrance of freshly baked bread, and her cinnamon rolls were widely considered the best in the valley. She was a Sunday school teacher, and served as President of the Frenchtown PTA. Laura sewed her daughters Prom dresses, cut hair for family and friends, nursed animals back to health, and trained her children and the family dogs with skill. Laura loved bird watching along with her devoted cats Suki and Buddy. And, she was the beloved matriarch of a family she loved unconditionally.