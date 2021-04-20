Laura E. Howell
Laura E. Howell of Frenchtown, Montana passed away on March 26, 2021, at home with family.
Laura was preceded in death by her son Randy Howell in 1972, her beloved husband Raymond Howell in 1985, her great grandson Tyler Hennes in 2014, and her great-great grandson Noxon Long in 2019.
Laura is survived by her brothers Bill and George Barker, daughters Renie Cyr (Jim), Arlynna Livingston (Michael), Sandy Richardson (Kenny), Debra Howell (Jon), 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 19 great-great grandchildren.
Laura was a quintessential Western Woman. She raised five children while managing the family ranch in Frenchtown. She drove tractors, bailed and bucked hay, milked cows, trained horses, grew gardens, canned vegetables, and made jams and preserves. When things broke, she fixed them. When people were in trouble, she helped them. Her home often welcomed family and friends with the fragrance of freshly baked bread, and her cinnamon rolls were widely considered the best in the valley. She was a Sunday school teacher, and served as President of the Frenchtown PTA. Laura sewed her daughters Prom dresses, cut hair for family and friends, nursed animals back to health, and trained her children and the family dogs with skill. Laura loved bird watching along with her devoted cats Suki and Buddy. And, she was the beloved matriarch of a family she loved unconditionally.
Laura and her husband Ray were successful entrepreneurs and loved adventure. They traveled throughout the United States, Mexico, and Central America. They owned the grocery store in Frenchtown, which Laura managed. They owned a ranch in Kalispell where they trained Tennessee Walking horses for show. They wintered in Arizona where they owned a home and enjoyed golfing and entertaining friends, and where Laura taught yoga to fellow snowbirds. After Ray's death, Laura loved spending time at family gatherings, especially at her daughter Renie's homestead in Frenchtown, and at her daughter Sandy's home on Flathead Lake. She enjoyed wintering with her daughter Arlynna and family in Hawaii, and taking many European vacations with her daughter Debra and son-in-law Jon. Laura was a humble, warm hearted person with a great sense of humor.
Laura is a great soul. She will be dearly missed by her devoted family. A private Celebration of Life will be held on July 24, 2021.