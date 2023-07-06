Laura Evelyn O'Connor

October 4, 1926 – July 1, 2023

Laura was born October 4, 1926 in Thibodaux, LA to Zephyr and Ethel Landreau. Laura passed away peacefully on July 1, 2023. She is survived by her sister Mary Anne White, her 8 children, Caron Tregarthen (Jim), Rory Page (Scott), Michael O'Connor (Paula), Kit Rangel (David), Darcy Murphy (Bob), Sean O'Connor (Traci), Maureen Lewis (Mark), and Kevin O'Connor (Leslie). Laura is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her dear husband of 66 years, Francis C. (Buckie) O'Connor.

Laura was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith and her family. She served the Catholic Church as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister during Mass and taught Catholic education through the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) program. She was very charitable with her time and talents, donating many of her craft creations to various Parish fundraisers and community support programs.

Laura worked as an Educational Aide. She especially loved working with the students who were struggling with reading because reading was so special to her. She also had a deep commitment for her special education students and loved teaching them.

Laura travelled the world in her later years, visiting Europe and Israel multiple times. At home, Laura was very active and loved to golf, bowl, paint, and play pinochle and board games.

But her greatest passion and source of joy was being a wife, mother, and a Christian role model to any and all she met. As our mother, she taught us to be kind and understanding, always searching for the best in others. She was delightful to be around, a source of strength and consolation during the hard times and a wonderful friend to share the good times.

Visitation and Rosary will be Monday, July 10th, at Garden City Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and the Rosary/Vigil will be at 7:00 pm. The funeral Mass will be July 11th at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bonner at 11:00 am with a reception/luncheon to follow. Burial will be at 3:00 pm at the Old St. Mary's Cemetery.