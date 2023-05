Laura Fawn Luark Megaard

Fawn passed away today surrounded by family. She was a very friendly caring giving person that will leave a great whole in her place.

Fawn was survived by her son Grant Luark and his wife Janie. Her daughter Billie Dimsha and her husband Kent and their sons Chase and Layne. Her stepson Steven Megaard and his family.

Untitle we meet tomorrow mom may you sleep in peace.